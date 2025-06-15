Menu
Trevor Megill News: Shaky in 15th save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Megill secured the save in Sunday's 3-2 win against St. Louis, allowing two hits with three strikeouts in a scoreless inning.

The Milwaukee closer labored a bit in this 29-pitch appearance after the first two batters he faced reached via singles. However, Megill recovered to punch out the side, including fanning both Victor Scott and Masyn Winn with runners on second and third to wrap up the contest. Despite being unsteady over his past seven appearances with 5.14 ERA and 1.43 WHIP, Megill is firmly cemented in the closer's role thanks to a 10.7 K/9 through 24.1 total frames.

Trevor Megill
Milwaukee Brewers
