Trevor Rogers Injury: Looking at May activation

Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Tuesday that Rogers (knee) could be activated from the 15-day injured list sometime in May, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Recovering from a right knee subluxation, Rogers is slated for live batting practice next week at the Orioles' spring training complex in Florida. If that goes well, the left-hander shouldn't be far off from a rehab assignment. Rogers does have minor-league options remaining and isn't a given to be added to the major-league roster once healthy.