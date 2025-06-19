Trevor Rogers News: Mostly ineffective in no-decision

Rogers didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against Tampa Bay, giving up three runs on five hits and three walks in 2.1 innings. He struck out four.

Summoned from Triple-Norfolk to replace the injured Cade Povich (hip) in the Orioles' rotation, Rogers' second start of the season wasn't nearly as impressive as his first. After firing 6.1 shutout innings in his season debut back on May 24 in Boston, the 27-year-old southpaw exhibited poor control while issuing three walks but did manage to whiff 10 during his abbreviated outing. Rogers' next turn in the rotation tentatively projects for next week versus the Rangers, who have scuffled to the tune of a .604 OPS against lefties since May 1.