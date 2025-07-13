Menu
Trevor Rogers News: No run support in first loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 13, 2025 at 1:11am

Rogers (2-1) took the loss Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over 6.2 innings against the Marlins. He struck out eight.

The southpaw's only blemish Saturday came on a seventh-inning RBI single by Derek Hill, but with the Orioles struggling offensively, that was enough to saddle him with the loss. Rogers has been excellent across six starts with the big league club, posting a 1.53 ERA and 0.82 WHIP over 35.1 innings. While those numbers may not be sustainable, Rogers has a chance to stick as a solid rotation arm if he continues to boost his strikeout rate (8.2 K/9) and keep his walks in check (2.5 BB/9).

