Trevor Rogers News: Twirls gem for victory

Rogers (1-0) allowed three hits over eight shutout frames Monday, striking out four and earning a win over the Rangers.

Rogers was outstanding Monday, sprinkling three singles across eight scoreless frames. He let only one runner reach scoring position and had a string of 14 consecutive batters retired. Rogers was efficient, with 72 of his 101 pitches being strikes. He's struggled with his command throughout his career but has walked just three batters through 16.2 MLB innings this season. Rogers owns a 1.62 ERA and likely earned himself another turn in the rotation, which is lined up to be this weekend at home against the Rays.