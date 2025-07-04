Trevor Story News: Fills stat sheet in win

Story went 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 11-2 win over the Nationals.

Story laced a two-run single in the fifth inning and later added a two-run blast in the eighth, notching his first four-hit game of the season as well as his first time homering and swiping a base in the same contest. The shortstop is riding a six-game hitting streak and has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games overall, with the latter stretch including seven extra-base hits, 13 RBI, nine runs scored and three stolen bases. For the year, he's slashing .252/.293/.404 with 13 long balls, 51 RBI, 42 runs scored and 14 steals across 349 plate appearances.