Trevor Story News: Logs multiple hits in loss
Story went 2-for-6 with an RBI in Monday's 10-8 extra-innings loss to Tampa Bay.
Story's bat continued to show life, as he logged a third consecutive multi-hit game. His revival started in the final two games of the Yankees' series, and the shortstop has gone 7-for-15 with a home run, a double and three RBI over that stretch. His season average is up to .229, its highest point since May 20.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now