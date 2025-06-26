Trevor Story News: Logs multiple RBI in loss

Story went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Angels.

Story got the Red Sox rolling with a two-out, two-run single in the first inning, but the offense went flat the rest of the game. For Story, it was his fourth multi-RBI game in June and fifth over the last 24 contests, during which he's driven in 20 runs. He's second on the team with 41 RBI, second only to the departed Rafael Devers (58).