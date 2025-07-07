Trevor Story News: Productive series in D.C.

Story went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-4 win over Washington.

Story piled on in the first inning, finishing off Boston's four-run frame with a two-run homer, his 14th of the season. He had himself a nice weekend in the nation's capital, going 6-for-15 with two home runs and six RBI. Story has hit safely in eight straight contests, going 15-for-32 (.469) with three home runs, four doubles, 12 RBI, three steals and nine runs scored.