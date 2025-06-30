Trevor Story News: Smashes homer in win

Story went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a three-run home run during Monday's 13-6 win against the Reds.

Story delivered the big hit in the first inning that helped to chase Chase Burns early in the game, a three-run blast to center. It was Story's 12th bomb of the year and brought his team-leading RBI total up to 46 on the season. The 32-year-old has taken advantage of run-producing opportunities when he's gotten them over the past week, knocking in eight runs over the last seven games. He is slashing .237/.281/.380 on the year.