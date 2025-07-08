Trevor Williams Injury: Out for extended time
The Nationals transferred Williams (elbow) to the 60-day injured list on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Williams was placed on the 15-day injured list July 4 due to a right elbow sprain, which meant it was possible for him to return immediately after the upcoming All-Star break. However, Tuesday's developments mean Williams will remain sidelined until early September, at minimum.
