Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Trevor Williams headshot

Trevor Williams Injury: Out for extended time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 8, 2025 at 3:10pm

The Nationals transferred Williams (elbow) to the 60-day injured list on Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Williams was placed on the 15-day injured list July 4 due to a right elbow sprain, which meant it was possible for him to return immediately after the upcoming All-Star break. However, Tuesday's developments mean Williams will remain sidelined until early September, at minimum.

Trevor Williams
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now