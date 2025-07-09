Trevor Williams Injury: Requires UCL surgery

Williams said Wednesday that he expects to undergo an internal brace surgery on his right elbow July 17 and will miss the remainder of the season, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Williams' announcement comes after he was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday due to a right elbow sprain before being transferred to the 60-day IL just four days later. The right-hander relayed that he has a partial tear in his UCL, and while Tommy John surgery hasn't been completely ruled out, the belief is that he'll be able to get by with an internal brace procedure, which would shorten his recovery timeline. An internal brace procedure would still entail a rehab period of approximately nine months even in a best-case scenario, so Williams is unlikely to be ready to make his 2026 debut until at least next April or May. The 33-year-old will finish his 2025 season with a 3-10 record, 6.21 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB in 82.2 innings across 17 starts.