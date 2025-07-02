Trevor Williams News: Crushed early in 10th loss

Williams (3-10) took the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Tigers, allowing seven runs on nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts over three innings.

Williams endured a six-run first inning that included a pair of three-run homers and exited after 86 pitches in his shortest start of the season. The 33-year-old has now gone six straight outings without a win since beating Seattle in his lone quality start of the year on May 28. He'll carry a 6.21 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 65:21 K:BB across 82.2 innings into a road matchup with the Cardinals next week.