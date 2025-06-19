Trevor Williams News: Limits damage against Rockies

Williams didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Colorado, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Williams allowed his most hits in a start since May 3, but he did an excellent job preventing runs and notched a third consecutive appearance allowing fewer than three earned runs. The 33-year-old hasn't completed six innings in six of his last seven outings, and he has a 5.13 ERA and a 24:6 K:BB in 33.1 innings during that stretch. On the year, Williams has a 5.54 ERA across 74.2 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Padres next time out.