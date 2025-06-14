Trevor Williams News: Stuck with loss Saturday

Williams (3-8) took the loss Saturday as the Nationals were downed 4-3 by the Marlins, giving up two runs on six hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out three.

The veteran righty didn't pitch poorly, tossing 55 of 80 pitches for strikes, but a lack of run support saddled Williams with his third straight loss. He's lasted six innings only once in his last six trips to the mound, posting a 5.46 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB in 28 innings over that stretch, and he hasn't fanned more than four batters in an outing since April 28. Despite that unappealing fantasy profile, Williams may have some streaming appeal in his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Rockies.