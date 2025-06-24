Trevor Williams News: Takes ninth loss

Williams (3-9) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over five-plus innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Padres.

The Nationals scored the first three runs of the game, but Williams couldn't fend off the Padres' comeback. He allowed two runs in the fourth inning and a game-tying solo shot to Martin Maldonado in the fifth before issuing two walks to begin the sixth. One of those runners came around to score, saddling Williams with his fourth loss in five starts in June, a month in which he has allowed 16 runs (15 earned) over 24.1 innings. That's in line with his 5.65 ERA for the year, which comes with a 1.47 WHIP and 61:20 K:BB through 79.2 innings across 16 starts. The right-hander is tentatively projected for a tough home start versus the Tigers early next week.