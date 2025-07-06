Trey Sweeney News: Belts fifth home run

Sweeney went 1-for-3 with a three-run homer and a walk in Sunday's extra-inning win over Cleveland.

Sweeney came up clutch with a three-run blast in the 10th inning to lead Detroit to victory. It was his first long ball since May 12 and he's now 2-for-10 since returning from Triple-A Toledo. Sweeney has produced a lackluster .604 OPS with 27 RBI and 11 extra-base hits through 75 MLB games this season.