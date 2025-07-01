Trey Sweeney News: Heading back to big leagues

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Tuesday that Sweeney will be recalled from Triple-A Toledo, Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio reports.

He'll take the roster spot of Kerry Carpenter (hamstring), who is headed to the 10-day injured list. Sweeney was just sent down to Toledo over the weekend after putting up a .594 OPS in 225 plate appearances. The young shortstop will likely operate in a reserve role.