Trey Sweeney News: Heading to Triple-A

The Tigers optioned Sweeney to Triple-A Toledo following Friday's 4-1 loss to the Twins.

Sweeney will give up his spot on the 26-man active roster for outfielder/infielder Matt Vierling (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Sweeney has a .594 OPS with two steals, four home runs and 23 RBI in 225 plate appearances this season, and he had seen his playing time diminish since Parker Meadows and Wenceel Perez returned from the IL in early June, which resulted in Javier Baez shifting from the outfield to shortstop. Sweeney will get more regular playing time in Triple-A and could be recalled by the Tigers should they need to bolster their depth in the infield later on this season.