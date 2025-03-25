Fantasy Baseball
Triston Casas

Triston Casas News: Sitting out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 25, 2025 at 12:34pm

Casas is not in the Red Sox' lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against Sultanes de Monterrey after taking a bad-hop grounder off the right hand in Monday's contest, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Casas attempted to barehand the grounder, but the ball bounced off his hand and into right field. X-rays after the game came back negative, so Casas sitting Tuesday seems precautionary, but more should be known about his status after the contest.

