Tucker Barnhart News: Retires from professional baseball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 8:58am

Barnhart's agent, Steve Rath, announced Sunday that the 34-year-old catcher wil retire from professional baseball, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Barnhart hit .241/.318/.351 over parts of 12 major-league seasons, earning two Gold Glove awards during his eight seasons with the Reds. He had re-signed with the Rangers on a minor-league deal earlier this month, posting a .515 OPS in 11 games at Triple-A Round Rock before electing to call it quits.

Tucker Barnhart
 Free Agent
