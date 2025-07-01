Tucker Barnhart News: Retires from professional baseball

Barnhart's agent, Steve Rath, announced Sunday that the 34-year-old catcher wil retire from professional baseball, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Barnhart hit .241/.318/.351 over parts of 12 major-league seasons, earning two Gold Glove awards during his eight seasons with the Reds. He had re-signed with the Rangers on a minor-league deal earlier this month, posting a .515 OPS in 11 games at Triple-A Round Rock before electing to call it quits.