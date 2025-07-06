Ty France News: Losing starts to Clemens

France is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

For the second day in a row, the right-handed-hitting France will head to the bench while the Rays send another righty starter (Drew Rasmussen) to the hill. The Twins haven't indicated that France is dealing with an injury, so he could simply be moving into the short side of a platoon at first base with the left-handed-hitting Kody Clemens, who will once again enter the lineup in place of France. Since his six-game hitting streak came to an end June 7, France is slashing a woeful .209/.269/.337 with two home runs, 10 runs and nine RBI over 26 games.