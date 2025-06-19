Menu
Tyler Anderson headshot

Tyler Anderson News: Drops third straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Anderson (2-5) took the loss Thursday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The Yankees got to Anderson early, scoring a run in the first inning before tacking on three more in the second thanks to back-to-back homers from Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt. The 35-year-old Anderson has now dropped three straight starts while struggling to a 7.07 ERA in his last seven outings. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.56 with a 1.40 WHIP and 65:31 K:BB across 15 starts (81 innings) this season. Anderson will look to get on track in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week against the Red Sox.

Tyler Anderson
Los Angeles Angels
