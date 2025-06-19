Tyler Anderson News: Drops third straight
Anderson (2-5) took the loss Thursday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.
The Yankees got to Anderson early, scoring a run in the first inning before tacking on three more in the second thanks to back-to-back homers from Trent Grisham and Paul Goldschmidt. The 35-year-old Anderson has now dropped three straight starts while struggling to a 7.07 ERA in his last seven outings. Overall, his ERA sits at 4.56 with a 1.40 WHIP and 65:31 K:BB across 15 starts (81 innings) this season. Anderson will look to get on track in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week against the Red Sox.
