Tyler Anderson News: Fans seven in six scoreless innings
Anderson didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing four hits and two walks in six scoreless innings. He struck out seven.
The soft-throwing left-hander kept the Atlanta batters off balance throughout his outing, producing 15 whiffs en route to matching a season high in punchouts. It was also Anderson's first scoreless appearance since April 18 and his first quality start since May 27. The veteran southpaw will take a 4.12 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 77:35 K:BB over 91.2 innings into his next scheduled start against the red-hot Blue Jays, who are hitting .289 versus left-handed pitching since and including May 28.
