Tyler Black News: Makes season debut at Triple-A

Black (hand) was reinstated from Triple-A Nashville's 7-day injured list Wednesday and went 0-for-3 with a walk and an RBI while playing eight innings in left field in a 5-2 loss to Norfolk.

Black was cleared to make his 2025 debut for the Triple-A club after completing his recovery from surgery to repair a fractured right hand, which he sustained late in spring training. Before he was activated, Black played 10 games in a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, slashing .387/.513/.613 with one home run in 39 plate appearances. Black should handle an everyday role with Nashville and will likely see starts in the infield in addition to both corner-outfield spots.