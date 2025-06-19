Tyler Callihan Injury: Increasing activity

Callihan (forearm) played catch prior to Wednesday's game at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

This was the first time Callihan played catch since breaking his forearm six weeks ago. Doctors have given him various timelines for his recovery, but the 25-year-old outfielder, who is currently on the 60-day injured list, chooses to take it day-to-day. He was also given clearance to start lifting weights with his left arm.