Tyler Freeman Injury: Sitting due to sore hamstring

Freeman is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox due to right hamstring soreness, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old started the previous seven games and went 10-for-22 over the past six contests, but the hamstring issue will force him to the bench Sunday. Freeman said that his injury isn't serious, noting that soreness and cramping with his legs sometimes happens toward the end of homestands at the higher elevation. Yanquiel Fernandez will replace Freeman in the lineup in the series finale, manning right field and batting eighth.