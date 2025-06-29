Tyler Freeman News: Tossed from Sunday's contest

Freeman went 0-for-1 with a walk before he was ejected after the top of the third inning of Sunday's game against the Brewers for arguing balls and strikes, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Freeman took issue with a called third strike during his second plate appearance of the day and was tossed from the game along with Rockies interim manager Warren Schaeffer, who left the dugout to jaw at the home-plate umpire. Sam Hilliard took over in right field in the bottom of the third inning in place of Freeman, who isn't expected to face any discipline from MLB due to his ejection. Expect Freeman to be back in the lineup for Tuesday's series opener versus the Astros at Coors Field.