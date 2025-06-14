Tyler Gilbert News: Loses bullpen spot

The White Sox optioned Gilbert to Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.

Gilbert was just activated from the IL on Friday after missing time due to a knee injury, and he pitched two scoreless innings the same day. The lefty has performed relatively well for Chicago this season, posting a 4.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB with one hold and a 1-1 record over 14 games spanning 15 innings. Gilbert figures to be back up with the White Sox in due time, but for now he'll head to the minors to make room on the 26-man roster for recent trade acquisition Aaron Civale.