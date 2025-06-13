Menu
Tyler Gilbert News: Reinstated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

The White Sox reinstated Gilbert (knee) from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Gilbert made five minor-league appearances during his rehab assignment, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven across 5.2 innings. He will return to the majors after spending the last month on the 15-day injured list due to a right MCL in his left knee. Gilbert posted a 4.85 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 16:7 K:BB across 13 innings prior to his stint on the IL.

Tyler Gilbert
Chicago White Sox
