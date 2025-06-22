Tyler Holton News: Earns win Sunday

Holton (3-3) worked around a hit to toss a scoreless inning of relief and earn the win in Sunday's 9-3 victory over the Rays.

Holton replaced starter Casey Mize a batter into the sixth inning, as the latter departed the game due to right leg cramping. Holton then picked up the win out of the bullpen when the Tigers piled on eight runs over the last three innings of the contest to break open a close game. The lefty had allowed three runs in his last appearance and entered the game with a 7.45 ERA this month. After the improved outing Sunday, Holton now has a 4.58 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 30 strikeouts across 35.1 innings this season.