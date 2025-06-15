Menu
Tyler Holton headshot

Tyler Holton News: Opening again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 15, 2025 at 6:49am

Holton will serve as the Tigers' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Reds, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Horton will work as an opener for the third time this season after doing so nine times in 2024. The left-hander has surrendered five earned runs in his past five outings and has a 4.22 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 28:8 K:BB across 32 innings this season. Sawyer Gipson-Long is expected to follow him in bulk relief Sunday.

Tyler Holton
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
