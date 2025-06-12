Tyler Kinley News: Blows three-run lead

Kinley (0-3) allowed four earned runs on four hits and one walk while recording just one out to take the loss Wednesday against the Giants.

Kinley entered the game in the eighth inning with a three-run lead, but he allowed five of the six batters he faced to reach base. The big blow came from Mike Yastrzemski, who delivered a two-run double to tie the game at 6-6. Kinley has now allowed multiple earned runs in three of his last four outings, though Zach Agnos has also struggled mightily in high-leverage situations of late. That could open the door for Seth Halvorsen to get the next few save chances.