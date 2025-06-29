Tyler Kinley News: Secures save Sunday

Kinley earned the save in Sunday's 4-3 extra-innings win against the Brewers, pitching a clean inning with two strikeouts.

After Kyle Farmer knocked home the automatic runner in the top of the 11th, Kinley succinctly wrapped the game with 12 pitches, nine of which were strikes, in the bottom of the frame. The 34-year-old was able to notch his first save since June 6 against the Mets thanks to Seth Halvorsen, the usual Colorado closer, pitching a scoreless ninth to force extras. Kinley now sports a 6.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 35:24 K:BB across 36 total innings.