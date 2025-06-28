Tyler Mattison News: Off IL

Mattison (elbow) was reinstated from Triple-A Toledo's 7-day injured list Saturday, Emily Waldon of Baseball America reports.

Mattison's recovery from Tommy John surgery is officially complete, as he's been activated from the injured list. The 25-year-old made nine appearances between Single-A and High-A during his rehab assignment, and he allowed seven runs with a 9:8 K:BB across 10.1 innings.