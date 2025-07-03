Tyler Owens News: Back in minors

The Tigers optioned Owens to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

Owens was brought up from the minor leagues to replace the injured Sawyer Gipson-Long (neck), but after giving up a run during his inning of work Wednesday against the Nationals, he'll head right back to Triple-A. Bailey Horn, the Tigers' 27th man during Wednesday's doubleheader, will remain with the big club to fill the open roster spot.