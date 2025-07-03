Tyler Owens News: Back in minors
The Tigers optioned Owens to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Owens was brought up from the minor leagues to replace the injured Sawyer Gipson-Long (neck), but after giving up a run during his inning of work Wednesday against the Nationals, he'll head right back to Triple-A. Bailey Horn, the Tigers' 27th man during Wednesday's doubleheader, will remain with the big club to fill the open roster spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now