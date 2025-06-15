Menu
Tyler Owens News: Promoted Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

The Tigers recalled Owens from Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was up with the Tigers briefly in early May and will rejoin the big club Sunday after John Brebbia was designated for assignment. Owens made two scoreless appearances during his previous stint with Detroit but has a 5.74 ERA, 1.79 WHIP and 23:17 K:BB across 26.2 innings with Toledo this year.

Tyler Owens
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
