Tyler Owens News: Summoned from Triple-A

The Tigers recalled Owens from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

He'll take over the 26-man active roster spot of right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long (neck), who was placed on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Owens made two relief appearances for Detroit earlier this season but has spent most of the 2025 campaign pitching out of the bullpen at Toledo, where he's posted a 5.46 ERA and 1.68 WHIP over 28 innings.