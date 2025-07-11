Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Soderstrom headshot

Tyler Soderstrom News: Homers again in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Soderstrom went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

Soderstrom has logged four multi-hit efforts over his last five games, adding three homers in that span. The 23-year-old contributed his solo shot Friday in the sixth inning as the Athletics attempted to rally from a 7-0 deficit. Soderstrom is up to 17 long balls on the year, good for second on the team behind Brent Rooker (19). Across 95 games, Soderstrom has added 54 RBI, 49 runs scored, five stolen bases, 14 doubles, one triple and a .265/.344/.461 slash line.

Tyler Soderstrom
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now