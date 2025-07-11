Tyler Soderstrom News: Homers again in loss

Soderstrom went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Blue Jays.

Soderstrom has logged four multi-hit efforts over his last five games, adding three homers in that span. The 23-year-old contributed his solo shot Friday in the sixth inning as the Athletics attempted to rally from a 7-0 deficit. Soderstrom is up to 17 long balls on the year, good for second on the team behind Brent Rooker (19). Across 95 games, Soderstrom has added 54 RBI, 49 runs scored, five stolen bases, 14 doubles, one triple and a .265/.344/.461 slash line.