Tyler Soderstrom News: Receiving rare day off
Soderstrom is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Soderstrom will take a seat for the first time since May 4 while the Athletics hand JJ Bleday a start in left field. Though he's been limited to two home runs through his first 13 games of June, the 23-year-old has demonstrated a patient approach at the plate, drawing 10 walks while striking out just nine times.
