Tyler Stephenson News: Leads rout with grand slam

Stephenson went 2-for-5 with a double, a grand slam and a second run scored in Saturday's 11-1 win over the Tigers.

The backstop gave the Reds a 6-1 lead when he drove the first pitch he saw from Jack Flaherty in the fifth inning over the left-field fence. Stephenson has produced multiple hits in three of his last five games, and through 10 June contests he's batting .317 (13-for-41) with three doubles, two homers, six runs and 10 RBI.