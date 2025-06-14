Tyler Stephenson News: Productive in loss

Stephenson went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 11-5 loss to Detroit.

Stephenson laced a two-run double in the ninth inning when the Reds were out of it. His batting average sat at an ugly .177 as of May 24, but Stephenson has been rolling since. He's gone 19-for-55 (.345) with two doubles, four home runs, 12 RBI and seven runs scored over the last 14 games, raising his average to .256.