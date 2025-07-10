Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Stephenson headshot

Tyler Stephenson News: Receiving rest Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 10, 2025

Stephenson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Jose Trevino will get another turn behind the plate while Stephenson heads to the bench for the second time in the series. Stephenson still appears to be the Reds' clear No. 1 backstop, but he's been in the midst of a lull at the dish of late, having gone 6-for-33 with no home runs and a 33.3 percent strikeout rate over his last 12 games.

Tyler Stephenson
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now