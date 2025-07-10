Tyler Stephenson News: Receiving rest Thursday

Stephenson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Jose Trevino will get another turn behind the plate while Stephenson heads to the bench for the second time in the series. Stephenson still appears to be the Reds' clear No. 1 backstop, but he's been in the midst of a lull at the dish of late, having gone 6-for-33 with no home runs and a 33.3 percent strikeout rate over his last 12 games.