Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Wade headshot

Tyler Wade News: Moving to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 11, 2025

Wade is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Wade had started each of the last three games in left field and went 2-for-7 with a triple and three RBI, but he'll give way to Gavin Sheets while Xander Bogaerts gets a day out of the infield and serves as the Padres' designated hitter. Until Jason Heyward (oblique) returns from the injured list, Wade could serve as the Padres' primary option in left field, at least against right-handed pitching.

