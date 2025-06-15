Tyler Wade News: On bench against righty
Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Even with Jackson Merrill's (concussion) placement on the 7-day injured list Sunday opening up an extra spot in the outfield, the lefty-hitting Wade will be bypassed for a start as the Padres go with the right-handed-hitting Brandon Lockridge in center field against Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly. Wade has now sat in three of the Padres' last four matchups with right-handers, and his outlook for playing time likely won't improve in the near future with Jason Heyward (oblique) due back from the IL soon.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now