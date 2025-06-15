Menu
Tyler Wade News: On bench against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Even with Jackson Merrill's (concussion) placement on the 7-day injured list Sunday opening up an extra spot in the outfield, the lefty-hitting Wade will be bypassed for a start as the Padres go with the right-handed-hitting Brandon Lockridge in center field against Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly. Wade has now sat in three of the Padres' last four matchups with right-handers, and his outlook for playing time likely won't improve in the near future with Jason Heyward (oblique) due back from the IL soon.

Tyler Wade
San Diego Padres
