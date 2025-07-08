Tyler Wells Injury: Close to facing hitters
Wells (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session soon, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Wells has been throwing off a mound since early May and is almost ready to face hitters for the first time since UCL revision and internal brace augmentation surgery on his right elbow last June. He is aiming to contribute to the Orioles at some point in the second half.
