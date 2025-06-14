Tyler Wells Injury: Fires 25 pitches in bullpen session

Wells (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Wells tossed fastballs and changeups, and the expectation is that he'll soon begin implementing breaking balls into his throwing program. The 30-year-old right-hander continues to slowly work his way back from right UCL surgery in 2024, and he'll likely require a lengthy minor-league rehab assignment before becoming an option for the Orioles' rotation. Based on his current progression, Wells is unlikely to make his season debut until sometime in August.