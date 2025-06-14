Menu
Tyler Wells Injury: Fires 25 pitches in bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Wells (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Saturday, MLB.com reports.

Wells tossed fastballs and changeups, and the expectation is that he'll soon begin implementing breaking balls into his throwing program. The 30-year-old right-hander continues to slowly work his way back from right UCL surgery in 2024, and he'll likely require a lengthy minor-league rehab assignment before becoming an option for the Orioles' rotation. Based on his current progression, Wells is unlikely to make his season debut until sometime in August.

Tyler Wells
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
