Tyler Zuber News: Claimed by Miami

The Marlins claimed Zuber off waivers from the Mets on Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Zuber allowed two runs over two innings in his lone relief appearance with the Mets this season and has collected a 6.11 ERA and 27:15 K:BB across 28 frames at the Triple-A level in 2025. The 30-year-old will give the Marlins some right-handed bullpen depth at Jacksonville.