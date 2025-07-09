Tyler Zuber News: Claimed off waivers by Marlins

The Marlins claimed Zuber off waivers from the Mets on Wednesday, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Zuber allowed two runs over two innings in his lone appearance with the Mets this season and has collected a 6.11 ERA and 27:15 K:BB across 28 frames at the Triple-A level in 2025. The 30-year-old will give the Marlins some right-handed relief depth at Triple-A Jacksonville.