The Mets designated Zuber for assignment Saturday.

The Mets needed to open up a 40-man roster spot after signing Zach Pop to a big-league contract, and Zuber will end up as the odd man out. The 30-year-old righty owns a 6.11 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 28 innings in the minors and is likely to pass through waivers unclaimed.